Multiple FIRs Filed in Jorhat as CID Probes Zubeen Garg’s Demise

A two-member team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reached Jorhat on Tuesday to question the complainant in connection with the suspicious death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg. The move comes amid mounting public concern and growing calls for a thorough inquiry into the circumstances of his demise.

According to police sources, five separate FIRs have been registered across various police stations in Jorhat. The CID team carried out detailed questioning at the Jorhat Sadar Police Station, recording statements and examining the complaints filed. Officials said the investigation remains in progress and further developments are expected in the coming days.

Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise has triggered widespread shock and speculation, with cultural organisations, prominent artists, political leaders, and common citizens voicing demands for transparency. Many have urged authorities to conduct a deep and impartial probe, leaving no scope for ambiguity. Fans have also staged protests and launched petitions, pressing for accountability and justice for the late singer.

Cultural bodies and artist associations have released statements calling for an interrogation of all parties linked to the case. Leaders from across the political spectrum have echoed these sentiments, stressing that only a comprehensive investigation can address the doubts and suspicions surrounding Garg’s untimely passing.

As the CID continues its probe, the people of Assam await answers with a mix of grief and determination. For millions who saw Zubeen Garg as more than just an artist, but as the voice of their hopes and struggles, nothing short of truth and justice will suffice.

