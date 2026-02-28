Multiple Road Accidents Across Assam Claim Lives And Leave Several Injured

Assam witnessed a series of tragic road accidents across multiple districts on Friday. leaving several people injured and claiming at least three lives. From drunk driving incidents to high-speed collisions, these accidents have once again highlighted the growing road safety concerns in the state.

In Morigaon district, a fatal collision took place late at night at Jonbil along the Jagiroad–Morigaon connecting road. A motorcycle bearing registration number AS-21H-9724 was struck by a speeding vehicle that fled the scene immediately after the crash. The rider, identified as 45-year-old Tapan Sharma of Amlighat, died on the spot.

Police from Jagiroad reached the accident site soon after receiving information, recovered the body and sent it to Morigaon for post-mortem examination. Sharma is survived by his wife, Radhika Chetri, a regional panchayat member of Gova Gaon Panchayat. Residents have demanded swift action and urged authorities to trace and seize the unidentified vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

In another heartbreaking incident, a 30-year-old engineer lost his life in a road mishap on National Highway 37 at Bhotia Par in Sivasagar. The deceased, Bidyajit Baruah, was employed with the Public Health Engineering Department. He was a resident of 1 No. Kathapar village in Sivasagar district, and was the only child of his parents.

Baruah was known locally for his earlier association with the All Sivasagar District Student Union. News of his sudden death has cast a pall of gloom over the district, with friends, colleagues and well-wishers expressing shock and sorrow at the untimely loss.

Meanwhile, in Cachar district, a tragic accident claimed the life of 60-year-old Riaz Uddin at Konakpur in Jaipur. According to sources, the elderly man was observing a fast and was waiting outside his home for Iftar when a stone-laden dumper reportedly lost control and ran over him. He died instantly in the incident.

The accident triggered tension in the area, prompting heavy police deployment to restore calm. After several hours, authorities recovered the body from beneath the vehicle and sent it to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. Locals alleged that the dumper driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, and police have launched a search operation to apprehend him.

Assam Road Safety Concerns Rise

These four accidents, occurring in different districts within a single day, underline the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures across Assam. Authorities have urged drivers to follow traffic rules and avoid reckless behaviour, particularly under the influence of alcohol. Residents have also called for increased patrolling, stricter enforcement of speed limits, and improved public awareness campaigns to prevent further tragedies.