Bus Plunges into Mining Pit in Chhattisgarh, Claiming 14 Lives

In a devastating incident late Tuesday night, at least 14 individuals lost their lives while 12 others sustained injuries as their bus veered off the road and plummeted into a 40-foot-deep mining pit in Durg district, Chhattisgarh.
As the news broke, rescue operations commenced immediately, illuminated only by torches and mobile phone lights due to the darkness of the night. With rescuers facing challenges in locating survivors and victims in the pitch-black environment, fears arose that the death toll might escalate further.
The passengers, predominantly workers from a private distillery in Durg, were en route to their homes when tragedy struck near Khapri on the outskirts of Durg. While the precise cause of the accident remains uncertain, initial reports indicate that the bus driver lost control, leading to the fatal plunge into the 'murum' mine pit.
Passersby and survivors quickly alerted the authorities, prompting a swift response from the police who rushed to the scene. Despite the difficulties posed by the slippery murum slope and darkness, rescuers managed to extract several passengers from the wreckage and transport them to nearby hospitals.
Of those transported for medical attention, eleven were tragically pronounced dead upon arrival, while three more succumbed to their injuries shortly after. Presently, six survivors remain in critical condition, with rescue efforts ongoing and attempts being made to illuminate the area for better visibility.
Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended prayers for the departed souls and strength to their grieving families. He assured that adequate arrangements had been made for the treatment of the injured, wishing them a speedy recovery.
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also offered his sympathies, describing the incident as "extremely sad" and expressing solidarity with those affected. He affirmed the commitment of the state government and local administration in providing assistance to the victims and their families.