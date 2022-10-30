1,000 Schools to be Demolished and Renovated: Assam CM

As many as 1,000 new school buildings will be re-established in Assam. This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

He said 1,000 school buildings will be demolished and renovated.

CM Sarma said that the government will spend Rs. 5,000 crores on new infrastructure for the school and it aims to complete the work within 2026.

The renovation of the schools will include new classrooms in a row on the school premises, playground in additional spaces, and many more.

Later, 3,000 more schools will be upgraded.

He said that the target is to upgrade the infrastructure of a total of 4,000 schools in the state.

Earlier today, CM Sarma visited few schools in Guwahati when he made this announcement.