Munin Barkotoki Literary Award Bestowed on Two Emerging Writers

The prestigious 'Munin Barkotoki Literary Award' has been conferred on two emerging Assamese writers. The award ceremony was held at the Vivekananda Kendra in Guwahati's Uzan Bazar on Sunday.

Author Nayanjyoti Sarma received the Munin Borkotoky Literary Award for the year 2023 for his short story collection 'Jaal Kota Jui'. Author Papori Barman was honored with the Munin Borkotoky Literary Award 2024 for her short story collection ‘Porua Puhoniya’.

The Munin Barkotoki Memorial Trust was formed in memory of renowned writer, critic and journalist Munin Barkotoki. He was very supportive of younger writers, poets, critics and playwrights and wrote postcards by the dozen, encouraging them in their efforts. In a bid to honour that memory, the Munin Barkotoki Memorial Trust instituted an annual Munin Barkotoki Award in 1995 for promising young writers writing in Assamese. So far, more than 45 writers have received this award.

During the ceremony, Dr. Debabhuson Borah delivered a detailed analysis of the legacy and significance of the award. Eminent writer and Jnanpith Awardee Damodar Mauzo graced the event as the chief guest and delivered a lecture on the topic 'My Story, Your Story'. Several other distinguished personalities were also present at the event.