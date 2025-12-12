Murder Charges Invoked Against Shyamkanu, Siddharth, Amritprabha & Shekhar

In the investigation into the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg on September 19, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has outlined several crucial findings in the chargesheet, which was submitted today in the CJM Court.

According to the chargesheet, Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a provision applied in murder cases, has been invoked against seven accused currently in judicial custody. Among them, Siddharth Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Amritprabha Mahanta, and Shekharjyoti Goswami have been specifically charged under this section.

Additionally, Sandeepan Garg has been booked under Section 105 of the BNS, which is applied in cases of culpable homicide.

Meanwhile, PSO Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora have been charged under Criminal Breach of Trust (CBT), a BNS provision used in cases involving breach of trust.

The submission of this chargesheet marks a crucial step forward in the ongoing high-profile investigation into the singer’s untimely death.

