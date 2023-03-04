Murdered man’s body exhumed after 6 months in Assam's Morigaon

The body of Biswajit Hazarika, the victim of kidnap and murder in Guwahati, was exhumed in Assam’s Morigaon district on Saturday.

A team of the crime branch and forensic experts raided the Morigaon government crematorium with the help of the local police.

It may be mentioned that Biswajit Hazarika was kidnapped on the evening of October 9 last year while he was returning home in a rickshaw. The kidnappers had demanded Rs 40 lakh from his family. However, they did not come to take the money and Hazarika remained missing.

After a month, on November 1, an unidentified body was found in Morigaon’s Nellie area which was later identified to be that of Biswajit.

Reportedly, Biswajit body was buried in Nellie after being kept for 72 hours at the morgue for identification.

Morigaon’s Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das said a team of Guwahati Police reached out to them about the body recently.

Hemanta Kumar Das said, “A body was recovered in Nellie police outpost area in November. As the body was not identified after 72 hours of its recovery, we buried it as per the procedure."

“Today, it was disinterred in the presence of an executive magistrate and forensic experts. The identity will be ascertained through due process” he further said.

Das also said that the identity will be confirmed by the experts after due investigation, but it is believed to be that of Biswajit Hazarika, who was kidnapped from Guwahati.

The body has been sent for further forensic examination.

It may be mentioned that the Guwahati police arrested six people in connection to the kidnap case last month. They were editor of a news portal Debajit Deka, Ajay Kalita, Pranab Ranghang, Sanjay Kumar Phagat, Paresh Chetri and Mayur Nath. The main mastermind behind the case was Ajay kalita, a resident of Panjabari.