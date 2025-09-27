Mushalpur Witnesses Tension After Delay in Declaring BPF Candidate Winner

Last night, tension erupted in Mushalpur following the delay in announcing the result of the 23rd. Dihira BTC constituency. BPF supporters gathered outside the counting centre at Mushalpur Higher Secondary School, raising slogans against the BJP and demanding immediate issuance of the winner’s certificate.
According to reports by our correspondent, Chanakya Baishya from Mushalpur, BPF candidate Augustus Tiggai won the 23rd number. Dihira secured 367 votes, polling 17,791 votes against BJP candidate Manas Pratim Kalita, who secured 17,302 votes. Despite the victory, the election officials reportedly did not issue the official certificate to Tiggai.
Sources stated that over 300 votes cast in favour of the BJP were initially rejected and sealed by the election officials. Towards the end of counting, there were allegations that attempts were made to validate some of these votes in the BJP’s favour. This led to the election officials withholding the winner’s certificate, which triggered protests among BPF supporters.
The demonstrators staged their protest outside the counting hall, intensifying the situation and creating a tense environment in Mushalpur.
