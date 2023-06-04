Mutilated Body of Youth Found Inside Car in Nagaon’s Kampur

In a sensational incident, a mutilated body of a youth was recovered from a four-wheeler vehicle near Lutumari market in Nagaon’s Kampur locality on Saturday night.
According to initial reports, the youth is suspected to have been killed by unidentified miscreants and later left the body inside the car.
The deceased youth has been identified as Rahul Bordoloi of Lutumari.
The incident took place when he was returning back home from the ongoing fair in Lutumari.
Local police later reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem. It is however unclear if it was a case of suicide or murder, sources said.
