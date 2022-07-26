Mutual Transfer Orders Issued To 7,716 Teachers In 1st Phase: Ranoj Pegu

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday said that mutual transfer orders through the state government’s teacher transfer portal had been issued to many teachers.
Taking to Twitter, Pegu informed that as many as 7,716 teachers in the state had been issued through the portal hrmsassam.in.
This was the first phase of the order which was executed in just two days, the state education minister further mentioned.
The second phase will begin from Wednesday, Pegu added.
He tweeted, “We have issued mutual transfer order to 7,716 teachers through our teacher transfer portal hrmsassam.in) in the first phase of the order in just two days. The second phase will begin tomorrow. @himantabiswa”