Arunachal Records Highest GST Revenue Growth Among States

Arunachal Pradesh has recorded a Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue of Rs 196 crore in the month of April, the highest among states.

The state has registered a year-on-year growth of 90 per cent. In the year-ago month, the state mopped up Rs 103 crore.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote, “A great news from Arunachal Pradesh! Arunachal records the highest growth of GST revenue during April 2022 vis a vis April 2021. A record 90% jump in GST collection.”