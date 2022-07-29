Mysterious Death of Assam Girl in Delhi

An Assam girl was mysteriously found dead in New Delhi. The girl, identified as Shraddha Baruah of Duliajan was residing in Rohini Sector 17 in Delhi.

Daughter of Uttam Baruah and Late Ranjana Baruah, Shraddha Baruah was working in a private company since five months.

According to police and her friends, Shraddha died while she went to take a bath at a river in Dharamsala in Musoorie on Wednesday.

However, her family alleged that this is a planned murder. Her body couldn’t be brought back to Assam due to financial problem.

Her family, therefore, urged the government to help them to bring the body to her native home to perform the last rites.