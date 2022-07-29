Meghalaya Sex Racket: Explosive Materials Recovered from Arrested BJP Leader’s Farmhouse

After the arrest of Meghalaya BJP Vice-President Bernard N Marak on charge of running a ‘brothel’ in West Garo Hills district, police recovered explosive materials and traditional arms from his farmhouse.

The BJP leader was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on July 26. During the raid at Marak’s farmhouse, Meghalaya police recovered 35 gelatin sticks and 100 detonators, four crossbows and 15 arrows, said West Garo Hills district police chief Vivekanand Singh while quoted by PTI.

Notably, Marak was a former militant leader.

The BJP leader went when police raided his farmhouse on 22 July night. The police arrested 73 people from there and rescued six minors.

The explosives were recovered when a Child Protection Unit and the police went to Marak's farmhouse to collect the clothes and books left by the rescued children, the PTI report said.

Marak was booked under Explosive Substances Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was booked under POCSO after medical examinations conducted on one of the six rescued minors revealed that the child was sexually assaulted.

The Hapur Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) took Marak into custody near a toll plaza at the Ghaziabad border.

The BJP is coalition partner in state's ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of the National People's Party (NPP).

Marak has claimed innocence and accused Meghalaya CM Sangma of targeting him and fearing for his life. Interestingly, the state BJP has backed his claim.

Reports had emerged that the saffron party might field Marak against Sangma in next Meghalaya Assembly elections.

Conrad K Sangma denied issuing any order to put the BJP vice-president behind the bars.