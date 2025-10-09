Mystery Deepens: Northeast Festival Continues Despite High Commission Directive

Anuj Kumar Baruah, Public Relations representative for the Northeast Festival, told the media on Thursday, before visiting the CID Assam office, that he was not directly involved with the festival organized by Shyamkanu Mahanta. “I work as a freelancer and am not involved in any financial transactions. I have engaged with this festival for the last eight years,” Baruah said.

On questions about the festival continuing despite directives from the Indian High Commission following the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Baruah said he personally advised that the event be stopped. “I returned to my hotel after advising him, and I do not know what happened thereafter. I returned to India on September 22,” he added.

Regarding reports of a yacht party or fashion show linked to the festival, Baruah said he was unaware of such events. “He hinted that a fashion show may have been conducted, but I am not sure,” he said, leaving uncertainty over whether the festival continued or not.

Baruah’s statement comes as the CID continues to probe multiple aspects surrounding Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued fresh summon notices to several Assam residents in Singapore after seven executive members of the Assam Association Singapore reportedly failed to show interest in interrogation. The seven are Abhimanyu Talukdar, Tanmoy Phukan, Debojit Hazarika, Siddhartha Bora, Parikshit Sarma, Sudip Chatterjee, and Wazid Ahmed.

Rupkamal Kalita has been under questioning by the SIT since October 7, 2025.

