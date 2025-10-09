Assam CM Assures Chargesheet in Zubeen Garg Case Within Three Months

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday assured that the chargesheet in the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg will be submitted within the stipulated period of three months.

“The Assam government will definitely ensure justice to him,” CM Sarma asserted.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme in Dibrugarh, CM Sarma said the enquiry is proceeding as expected. “We have made one arrest after another, and I am sure that the Assam Police will submit the chargesheet within the stipulated timeframe,” he said.

H said that the state is duty-bound to provide justice to Zubeen Garg and will not spare anyone involved. “All the accused will be taken to court. Usually, a time of three months is given to submit the chargesheet. We will not take more than that, so that after the investigation, the court can deliver justice,” the CM added.

CM Sarma also highlighted logistical challenges in the probe, noting that most members of the Assam Association in Singapore, who were with the singer during his last moments, have not yet returned despite being summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). “We are working on how to bring them back and making the necessary arrangements. We need patience; without it, justice cannot be served,” he said.

Addressing questions about sending Assam Police to Singapore, the Chief Minister clarified that investigators cannot operate abroad, “just like their police cannot come here to investigate.” He expressed confidence, however, that Singapore authorities will cooperate, providing essential materials such as video footage of the hotel and yacht where Zubeen stayed, and statements from two individuals who operated the yacht.

The CM said he plans to meet the Singapore ambassador to India later this month, adding, “Considering the relationship Assam has with that country, I am sure of getting their help.” He also noted that the Singaporean authorities have already sent the forensic report, which will facilitate submission of the chargesheet.

CM Sarma stressed that the investigation is progressing step by step. “We are emotional people, but let emotion stay in its own place and allow police to work according to methodology. If we rush, justice may not be served, and the court could question the process,” he said.

