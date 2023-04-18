Mystery Shrouds Married Woman’s Death in Assam’s Darrang

Tensions prevailed at Sipajhar in the Darrang district of Assam, after a married woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday.

The incident was reported at Ghopa village in Sipajhar.

The deceased has been identified as Bhonita Deka.

Locals accused Bhonita's husband and in-laws of torturing her and demanding a dowry.

Following the chaotic situation, police personnel were deployed to prevent any kind of untoward incident in the locality.

Meanwhile, the Sipajhaar police have arrested three people, including husband Kishore Baruah, in connection with the incident.

A day earlier, similar to the above incident, a body of a married woman was found dead under mysterious conditions in Assam’s Cachar district.

The deceased’s family members alleged that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry and claimed that she was murdered by them.

Earlier, on March 20, a mother of two children committed suicide due to dowry-related issue in Assam’s Dakhin Kamrup.

The incident took place in Dakshin Kamrup’s Goroimari area where the woman drank poison as she was physically assaulted on several occasions by her husband because her family was unable to fulfill her in-laws demands.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Jayanpha Khatun.