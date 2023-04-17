Woman Found Dead in Assam’s Cachar, Family Says Killed for Dowry

The body of a married woman was found under mysterious conditions in Assam’s Cachar district, reports emerged on Monday.

According to sources, the husband and in-laws of the woman had been allegedly torturing her for several months.

The deceased’s family members alleged that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry and claimed that she was murdered by them.

It is alleged that it was a premeditated murder and the husband’s family tried to make it look like a suicide.

Following the incident, the accused family is absconding.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in connection to the recovery of the body under mysterious conditions.

On March 20, a mother of two children committed suicide due to dowry-related issue in Assam’s Dakhin Kamrup.

The incident took place in Dakshin Kamrup’s Goroimari area where the woman drank poison as she was physically assaulted on several occasions by her husband because her family was unable to fulfill her in-laws demands.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Jayanpha Khatun.

The locals alleged that Khatun’s husband, Mohidul Islam, used to torture and assault her under the influence of alcohol as his demand of cars and expensive items as dowry from her family were not met.