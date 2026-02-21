Assam: Mystery Shrouds Death of Class 7 Student at Duliajan School

A shocking incident has rattled Duliajan in Assam after a Class 7 student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his school. The incident took place at the Tingrai Vivekananda Kendra School.

The deceased student has been identified as Lucky Das, son of Shibu Das from the Joypur Manipur Basti area of Dibrugarh district. He was staying at the school hostel while pursuing his studies.

According to the school authorities, the student was found in the hostel’s washroom with a ligature around his neck. They informed the family, suggesting it appeared to be a case of suicide.

However, the family has raised serious concerns, claiming that the incident may have been a planned murder. They rushed Lucky Das to Oil India Hospital in Duliajan and later shifted him to a private nursing home in Dibrugarh for advanced treatment. Despite the efforts, doctors declared him dead.

The Duliajan police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

