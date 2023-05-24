Myth of Coaching for UPSC Busted

In a remarkable feat, two aspiring civil servants from Assam, Mayur Hazarika and Nibedita Das, have shattered the prevailing myth that coaching is a prerequisite for cracking the highly competitive Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. Hazarika secured an impressive 5th rank, while Das achieved a commendable 848th rank, both having prepared solely through online materials.
Hazarika, a dedicated doctor associated with the national health mission (NHM) Assam, holds an MBBS degree from Gauhati Medical College (GMC). His journey towards success began during his higher secondary education at Ramanujan Junior College in Nagaon. Despite the absence of formal coaching, Hazarika diligently relied on online study materials and self-preparation, effectively debunking the prevailing notion that coaching is indispensable for UPSC success.
Another remarkable achiever, Mohammad Idul Ahmed, a mechanical engineering graduate from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, secured an impressive 298th rank. Hailing from Guwahati City, Ahmed's achievement further solidifies the notion that independent preparation, coupled with determination and perseverance, can yield fruitful results in the challenging UPSC examination.
Joining the ranks of successful aspirants, Manas Jyoti Das from Namrup in Dibrugarh district secured the 881st rank, showcasing that candidates from smaller towns and districts in Assam can also excel in the civil service examination. Additionally, Anjali Bharadwaj (271), Disha Langthasa (664), and Nivedita Das (848) proved their mettle by cracking the prestigious exam.
Disha Langthasa, belonging to Dima Hasao district, and Nivedita Das, hailing from Bajali, Assam, displayed exceptional determination and aptitude despite not relying on traditional coaching methods. Their achievements highlight the immense potential that lies within Assam's aspirants and dispel the notion that coaching institutes are the sole pathway to success in the UPSC examination.
The remarkable success of these independent aspirants from Assam serves as an inspiration for countless UPSC candidates across the country who may not have access to coaching facilities or prefer to follow an alternative approach to their preparation. Their achievements emphasize the significance of self-motivation, resourcefulness, and a thorough understanding of the examination's requirements.
As the myth of coaching for UPSC has been shattered by these exceptional achievers from Assam, it is expected that more aspirants will now consider personalized study methods, utilizing online resources and other self-preparation techniques. The success of Hazarika, Das, and their fellow candidates will undoubtedly contribute to reshaping the narrative surrounding UPSC coaching and inspire a new generation of independent aspirants to pursue their dreams of serving the nation through the civil services.