Myth of Coaching for UPSC Busted

As the myth of coaching for UPSC has been shattered by these exceptional achievers from Assam, it is expected that more aspirants will now consider personalized study methods, utilizing online resources and other self-preparation techniques. The success of Hazarika, Das, and their fellow candidates will undoubtedly contribute to reshaping the narrative surrounding UPSC coaching and inspire a new generation of independent aspirants to pursue their dreams of serving the nation through the civil services.