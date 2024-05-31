N. F. Railway to Install Canopy Bridges to Protect Hollock Gibbons in Assam

As part of Indian Railways' policy to protect wildlife species, including rare and endangered ones, the Northeast Frontier Railway (N. F. Railway) is implementing measures to safeguard the Hollock Gibbon in Assam.
The railway line passing through the Gibbon Sanctuary in Jorhat district, home to the rare and arboreal Hollock Gibbon, poses a significant risk to these animals.
In response, N. F. Railway, in consultation with the Assam State Forest Department, Wildlife Institute of India, and other stakeholders, has decided to install Canopy Bridges inside the sanctuary.
· Canopy Bridges Installation: The bridges will be installed at several identified points to facilitate the easy movement of arboreal species across the railway track that bifurcates the sanctuary. The Assam State Forest Department has already submitted the design and estimate for the installation of these bridges, which was prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India in consultation with N. F. Railway.
· Financial Commitment: N. F. Railway deposited the estimated amount required for the installation in February 2024. The forest department of Assam will undertake the installation process.
· Safety Measures: The ends and knots of the Canopy Bridges will be secured using high-grade fastening materials and techniques. As an additional safety measure, nets will be installed below the main twin-rope bridge to catch any animals that might accidentally fall off.
· Long-Term Design: Over time, natural elements such as lianas and creepers will be guided along the rope bridges, creating a hybrid (or semi-artificial) structure that blends with the natural environment.
This initiative underscores N. F. Railway's commitment to wildlife conservation. In collaboration with state forest departments and other relevant organizations, N. F. Railway is taking necessary steps to protect endangered species and prevent their extinction at every possible location where railway lines intersect with wildlife habitats.