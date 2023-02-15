Nabagraha Crematorium gears up to Celebrate Maha Shivratri; Organizes Rudra Yajna

Nabagraha Crematorium which is situated in the Silpukhuri area of Guwahati has started Rudra Yajna and celebration of Maha Shivratri. The four-day Rudra Yajna and Maha Shivratri program started on Wednesday at 5 pm.
The Rudra Yajna was initiated by Govardhan Peeth’s Shankaracharya Swami Sri Sri Adhokshjanand Tirtha Prabhu. The event was attended by Jayanta Baruah, owner of Sadin-Pratidin Group and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin.
‘Bhaona’ was performed in the yard of Tezpur Nikamul Satra and Krishna-Surya regional namghar. On Thursday, a maha aarti of Kashi will be held at 6.10 pm. Moreover, Gautam Dravir will perform devotional songs at 7.30 pm.
On Friday, a children's prayer competition at 4 pm, which will be followed by a devotional performance by a local artist at 7.30 pm. Further, there will also be a drawing competition for the children at 11 am on Friday itself.
Besides, Purna Ahuti will be done at 1.30 pm, nagara nam will be performed by promising singer Gitanjali Kalita at 5 pm. There will also be a devotional performance by Kallol Barthakur at 8 pm.