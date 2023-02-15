Nabagraha Crematorium gears up to Celebrate Maha Shivratri; Organizes Rudra Yajna

‘Bhaona’ was performed in the yard of Tezpur Nikamul Satra and Krishna-Surya regional namghar. On Thursday, a maha aarti of Kashi will be held at 6.10 pm. Moreover, Gautam Dravir will perform devotional songs at 7.30 pm.

On Friday, a children's prayer competition at 4 pm, which will be followed by a devotional performance by a local artist at 7.30 pm. Further, there will also be a drawing competition for the children at 11 am on Friday itself.

Besides, Purna Ahuti will be done at 1.30 pm, nagara nam will be performed by promising singer Gitanjali Kalita at 5 pm. There will also be a devotional performance by Kallol Barthakur at 8 pm.