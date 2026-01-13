NABARD Assam Signs Tripartite Agreement for e-KCC Portal with Assam Gramin Bank

In a significant move to accelerate digital lending in the agriculture sector and ensure timely and efficient credit support to farmers in Assam, NABARD, Assam Regional Office has signed an agreement with Assam Gramin Bank (AGB) and M/s 24x7 Moneyworks Consulting Pvt Ltd. to implement the Electronic – Kisan Credit Card (e-KCC) scheme in the state.

The agreement was signed at NABARD, Assam Regional Office, Guwahati, in the presence of Loken Das, CGM, NABARD Assam Regional Office, Qamar Javed, GM, Sunil Kumar Jha, DGM, Debashish Gangopadhyay, Chairman, Assam Gramin Bank, and officials from NABARD and AGB.

The e-KCC Portal is a unified digital platform that simplifies the entire Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan process - from application to disbursement. Designed for accessibility and efficiency, it enables farmers to easily apply for and manage their KCC loans through a seamless, multilingual, and mobile-ready interface. Supporting end-to-end digital KCC operations, the portal integrates with key APIs such as Aadhaar, eSign, PAN, SMS, and Land Verification. It is already onboarding farmers across multiple regional rural and cooperative banks in India, offering real-time dashboards and MIS tools for efficient monitoring and reporting.

Speaking on the occasion, Loken Das, CGM, NABARD Assam Regional Office, said, “This initiative marks a major step towards empowering farmers through technology. By leveraging the e-KCC platform, we aim to make credit delivery faster, transparent, and inclusive, ensuring that small and marginal farmers in Assam have easy access to timely financial support.”

This strategic collaboration of NABARD with Assam Gramin Bank will help deliver faster, transparent, and more inclusive credit services to small and marginal farmers, thereby strengthening rural credit delivery and promoting financial inclusion in Assam.

