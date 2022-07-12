Several Schemes Successfully Implemented with NABARD's Cooperation: Ajanta Neog

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said that the cooperation of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is essential for the development of infrastructure in the state.
The finance minister who was attending an event of the 41st foundation day of NABARD held in Guwahati on Tuesday sought the bank’s cooperation for the development of the state in the coming days.
Neog said, “We have been successful in the implementation of several schemes of the state government with the cooperation of NABARD and the people have been benefited.”
The finance minister also expressed her delight at the goods produced by self-help groups and various institutions organized by NABARD in connection with its foundation day.
Mr. Sanjeev Singh, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), North East, Mr. Naveen Dhingra, Chief General Manager, NABARD Assam and Mr. Arvind Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India (SBI), Guwahati Branch were present on the occasion.