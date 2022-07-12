Several Schemes Successfully Implemented with NABARD's Cooperation: Ajanta Neog

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said that the cooperation of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is essential for the development of infrastructure in the state.

The finance minister who was attending an event of the 41st foundation day of NABARD held in Guwahati on Tuesday sought the bank’s cooperation for the development of the state in the coming days.

Neog said, “We have been successful in the implementation of several schemes of the state government with the cooperation of NABARD and the people have been benefited.”