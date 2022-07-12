Centre Calls for All-Party Meet on July 17

The Central Government has called for an all-party meeting on July 17 (Sunday), ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

This meeting has been called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. The floor leaders of all political parties have been invited for this meeting.

Discussions to be held in the upcoming monsoon session and ways to maximize productivity are among the topics to be discussed in the meeting.

According to sources, it is likely that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the meeting.

The Election to the President of India will take place on the opening day of the session on July 18 and the Election to the Vice President will take place on August 6.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 18 and will be held till August 12.