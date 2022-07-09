Assam

Naga Aggression Reported At Sarupathar Along Assam-Nagaland Border

Nagas have again initiated construction of petrol pumps at Chainpur village in Sarupathar along the state border, reports stated.
Nagas started illegal construction of a petrol pump in a village in Assam's Sarupathar
Aggression from the Naga side was reported on Saturday at Sarupathar along the AssamNagaland state border.

The incident took place at Sarupathar in the Golaghat district of Assam. According to reports, Nagas are disobeying the magistrate’s order in the region.

Construction works in the region resumed after a hiatus of about a year.

Following media reports, the magistrate ordered the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to look into the matter.

The CRPF has been ordered to shut any illegal construction activities in the region.

It may be noted the Nagas had brought in raw materials for construction and electrical connectivity and started construction of a petrol pump in the area.

