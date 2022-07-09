Naga Aggression Reported At Sarupathar Along Assam-Nagaland Border

Aggression from the Naga side was reported on Saturday at Sarupathar along the Assam – Nagaland state border.

The incident took place at Sarupathar in the Golaghat district of Assam. According to reports, Nagas are disobeying the magistrate’s order in the region.

Nagas have again initiated construction of petrol pumps at Chainpur village in Sarupathar along the state border, reports stated.

Construction works in the region resumed after a hiatus of about a year.