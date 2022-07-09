Jagan Mohan Reddy Elected Lifetime President of YSRCP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been elected the "president for lifetime" of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

The decision was taken at the concluding day of the YSRCP's two-day plenary after an amendment to the party's constitution on Saturday.

Mother of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Vijayamma said that she is thinking of stepping aside from her role as honorary president of YSRCP to help her daughter YS Sharmila in Telangana.

Jagan Mohan Reddy formed the YSRCP in March 2011 after severing ties with the Congress and has held the post of party president while his mother Vijayamma has been honorary president.

The YSRCP will now move the Election Commission of India (ECI) to convey that it has modified its constitution for Reddy’s election as the YSRCP president for his lifetime.