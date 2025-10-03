Naga Miscreants Torch Village in Sarupathar, Over 100 Houses Reduced to Ashes

Panic gripped the Assam-Nagaland border on Thursday night after unidentified Naga militants allegedly attacked the minority-inhabited village of Tengatal in Sarupathar area. The incident reportedly occurred around 11:45 PM.

According to initial reports, the assailants set the entire village on fire while residents were asleep. Allegations have emerged that the attackers also fired indiscriminately and lobbed grenades, heightening fears of casualties, particularly among children and adolescents.

As per sources, over 100 houses were reduced to ashes in the village after the miscreants unleashed a wave of violence. Livestock was also destroyed in the rampage. The attack took place in the “B” sector of the Assam-Nagaland border.

Upon receiving the news, the local border officer of Sarupathar immediately rushed to Jalal Basti to assess the situation. The militants, claiming the land as their own, allegedly prevented CRPF personnel from entering the area during the attack. Security forces could only reach the spot after the entire settlement was gutted.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area to restore normalcy and conduct search operations.

Speaking to reporters, a villager recounted, “When we called the police, they sent CRPF. But the CRPF were stopped by the Naga miscreants. They only arrived after everything was burnt to ashes.”

The village headman (gaon burha), devastated by the destruction, said, “We had already informed the police about the threats we were receiving. But they dismissed our concerns, saying there was no need to fear. Out of 93 houses, only 3 or 4 survived. All my documents and belongings have been burnt to ashes. I have nothing more to say.”

Locals allege that despite repeated provocations and encroachments by Naga groups, the Assam government has failed to take adequate measures to protect the people living along the sensitive inter-state border.