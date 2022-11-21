Naga Youth Arrested for Extorting Money in the Name of ULFA-I in Assam

A Naga youth has been arrested by the police in Assam’s Charaideo district for allegedly extorting money by identifying himself as an ULFA-I cadre.

The arrested youth has been identified as Tingmon Konyak. He is a resident of Nagaland’s Mon district.

He was arrested in Sonari’s Namtola on Monday.

According to reports, the accused had been extorting money from many businessmen in Namtola area in the name of ULFA-I.

There are also allegations that he pressurized the people to pay the demanded amount.

An interrogation has been launched into the incident.