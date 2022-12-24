Naga Youth Held with Arms, Ammunitions at Assam-Nagaland Border

One Naga youth was arrested with arms and ammunition during a joint operation at Merapani border of Assam-Nagaland on Saturday.

According to sources, the youth, identified as Yanpemo Lotha, was arrested during a joint operation by Merapani Police and CRPF from Kolajan.

During the operation, they recovered one 0.22 pistol and seven rounds of ammunition from his possession.

Later, Lotha was handed over to Bhandari Police in Nagaland.

Meanwhile, Lakhipur Police and Assam Rifles arrested the chairman of banned terror outfit Hmar People’s Convention (President) in Cachar where they recovered four 0.32 pistols and 48 rounds of ammunition from the leader, identified as Lalminthang Sanate.

Holding a press conference, SP Numal Mahanta revealed that he was involved in several crimes including kidnapping and extortion. One murder case was also registered against him.