Nagaland BJP Chief Lauds Assam CM, Calls Him ‘Super CM of NE’

Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as ‘Super CM of the Northeast’ and said that he has played an important role in fostering brotherhood among northeastern states.

Temjen Imna Along said, “Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has always played a pivotal role in fostering brotherhood and promoting unity among all the northeastern states.”

“Decades-long inter-state border dispute between Nagaland and Assam will be resolved under the dynamic leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton. The border issue will be resolved in the best interests of the people of both states,” Along further said.

During his visit to Mariani in Assam’s Jorhat district on Wednesday night, the Nagaland state BJP president said that the Assam CM has always cooperated with Nagaland and he has been trying to resolve the long pending issue.

Assam and Nagaland share a 434-km long border and the boundary dispute between both states is more than six decades old.