Nagaland Shuts Down Assam Govt's Irrigation Project Near Negheri Bil

Tensions have reportedly erupted once again along the Assam-Nagaland border in Merapani, following a fresh display of aggression by Naga communities. Just days after threatening to occupy land in Assam post-eviction in Negheri Bil, the Nagaland administration has now halted an ongoing irrigation project of the Assam government near the inter-state boundary.

According to local sources, a team from the Nagaland administration, accompanied by Nagaland police personnel, arrived at the construction site of an irrigation project near the Selseli River, close to Negheri Bil, on Tuesday evening. The team reportedly ordered workers to immediately stop all activities at the site. The workers, caught off guard and fearing confrontation, were forced to suspend work indefinitely.

The project in question is part of Assam’s effort to develop irrigation infrastructure in the border region, and construction was underway near the Selseli River, which flows close to the disputed stretch of land.

Eyewitnesses in the area said that the aggressive intervention by Nagaland police within Assam’s territory has spread panic among local Assamese residents, who now fear further escalation. The development comes just days ahead of a scheduled eviction drive at Negheri Bil on August 8, which Nagaland has allegedly used as a pretext to push a larger territorial claim.

Locals from Merapani have urged the Assam government to take immediate steps to prevent illegal occupation and protect its territory.