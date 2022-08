A Nagaland police official was apprehended with illicit drugs in Assam’s Jorhat on Sunday night.

According to sources, the accused cop was nabbed at Naginijan Tea Estate located in Mariani.

He was reportedly caught by the estate’s security guards on Sunday night.

The accused Nagaland police official has been identified as one APC Rithe.

Later, he was handed over to local police for further legal proceedings.