AAP Councillor Shot Dead In Punjab

A Municipal Councillor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was shot dead by two unidentified miscreants at a gym in Punjab’s Maletkotla district on Sunday.

According to police, it is a case of some personal enmity.

The deceased AAP Councillor, identified as Akbar Bholi, was shot dead while he was at his gym.

"So far we think that it is a case of some personal enmity but there is no clarity on it yet. An investigation is underway, we will inform the media if and when some progress in the case is made,” said, Senior Superintendent of Police, Malerkotla, Avneet Kaur.

Meanwhile, a case based on the statement of the deceased's wife under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act.

A kin of the deceased informed ANI that he was a very kindhearted man and used to help those in need. He is survived by his wife, three sons and a married daughter.

He further demanded the arrest of the people involved as soon as possible.

Bholi was an AAP Councillor of Ward No 18. He had won his maiden municipal council election on a Congress ticket and switched to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Notably, Bholi’s elder brother Mohammad Anwar was also killed by two assailants on a motorbike in January 2020.