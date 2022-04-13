Nagaon: 9 arrested for Embezzlement of Scholarship Fund

The CID, Assam Police in an operation launched at Nagaon district in Assam has arrested nine people in connection to the alleged misappropriation of scholarship fund. An 18 member team has conducted the raid at 9 places in Nagaon in which embezzlement of Rs. 3 crore have come to light.

Although none have opened their mouths regarding the embezzlement of funds, it has come to light that the fund embezzlement of Rs. 3 crore which was released for the scholarships of minority students of a private institution took place in this institution.

Based on a special input, the CID conducted a raid at 9 places and arrested 9 people in connection to the incident.

Notably, the funds for scholarship programme have been misused which was released in the name of 1000 students of the private institution ‘Hum Ek National Secondary & Senior Secondary’. The Director of the institution Inamul Hasan and Principal Haider Ali along with 9 others were involved in the fund embezzlement.

However, both Inamul and Haider Ali were arrested by Nagaon police earlier. The Nagaon police have registered a suo moto case 2669/2021 after which the case has been handed over to CID.

After the case has been handed over to CID, it conducted the raid at 9 places and arrested 9 persons including a woman and a teacher. The lady identified as Rumi Das and the teacher Saiful Islam. The others who have been arrested are Mrinal Konwar, Mustaq Ahmed, Hussain Ahmed, Allauddin, Sabir Ahmed, Abdul Waheed and Imran Hussain.

Also Read: Assam: Boat Carrying Rice Bags Sinks in Brahmaputra at Barpeta