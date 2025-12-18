Nagaon DC Orders Declared Foreign Nationals to Leave Assam Within 24 Hours

The District Commissioner of Nagaon has issued a series of orders under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, directing several individuals confirmed as Declared Foreign Nationals (DFNs) to leave Assam within 24 hours.
The orders, citing concerns for public interest and internal security, cover individuals whose status as foreigners was confirmed by the Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) in Nagaon over the past three decades. Those affected include:
Jahura Khatoon, 48- Dhing
Abdul Aziz, 45- Nagaon
Aheda Khatoon, 46- Juria
Ajufa Khatoon, 45- Rupahihat
Hussain Ali, 46- Raha
Fazila Khatoon, 55- Hatijuwa
Anura Begum, 55- Samaguri
Asha Khatoon, 59- Samaguri
Md. Nazrul Islam, 55- Chaparmukh
Md. Rahim Seikh, 46- Dighaliati
Burek Ali, 60- Dighaliati
Idrish Ali, 42- Raha
The DFNs have been directed to exit Assam via the Dhubri / Sribhumi / South Salmara-Mankachar route. The orders warn that non-compliance will result in government action under the provisions of the Act.
Authorities have been instructed to:
Capture biometric and demographic details of the DFNs on the Foreigners Identification Portal (FIP).
Confiscate their movable and immovable property in the name of the government.
Delete their names from Electoral Rolls and cancel ration cards.
Freeze or cancel Aadhaar cards.
Remove them from all government social security schemes.
The Senior Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, and other district officials have been tasked with implementing the orders, while the DIPRO, Nagaon, has been instructed to publicize the action through print and electronic media.
These steps follow official references received from the police and are part of Assam’s ongoing efforts to enforce tribunal rulings regarding illegal immigration.
