Nagaon Eviction Drive: 2,000 Bighas of Wetland to Be Reclaimed in Dhing

The Nagaon district administration in Assam on Tuesday launched a large-scale eviction drive in Dhing, aimed at reclaiming nearly 2,000 bighas of encroached wetland areas.

According to officials, the operation will focus on clearing illegal encroachments from three major beels in the Dhing Revenue Circle.

To ensure smooth execution of the drive, large contingents of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed, with security camps set up at three strategic locations across Dhing.

The eviction operation is being carried out in several areas, including Salmabori, Bherbheri Beel, Tuktuki, Ahom Gaon, Kathaguri, Roumari Beel, Maira Dhaj and Magurmari Beel.

The drive commenced at 9 am on Tuesday, with the district administration stating that all necessary preparations had been completed in advance. Officials said the eviction will be conducted in phases over four days—December 16, 17, 19 and 20.

Speaking to the media, the Circle Officer of Dhing said the eviction drive is being carried out as part of the administration’s effort to reclaim government land and restore natural wetlands that had been illegally occupied over the years.