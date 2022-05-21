Nagaon: Flood Situation Remains Grim in Kampur, 10 Wards Submerged Under Water

The flood situation of Kampur in Nagaon district remained grim since one week as embankments have been breached away for which the water level is rising day by day and the areas are inundated with flood water.
The SDRF and NDRF have rescued the families in the rural areas and shifted to relief camps. The 10 wards under Kampur Municipal Corporation are completely inundated with flood water.
One of the residents of Ward No 3 at Kampur said that his residence is completely reeled under flood and requested the state government to build the embankments so that they could be save d from flood in the future.
In the camp, people are forced to survive solely on biscuits. The increasing flood water even compels people to leave their homes. 90 villages including Kampur, Kasua under Kampur Revenue Circle are in the grip of floods.
According to the reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Kampur revenue circle of the district has been badly affected by the current wave of the flood as nearly 2.37 lakh people were affected and around 80000 people were affected in the Raha revenue circle of the district.
A total of 184 villages under three revenue circles of the district are currently underwater and rescue teams of NDRF, SDRF and local administration are engaged in operations to rescue the flood-affected people.
On May 19, floodwaters washed away a big portion of the Kampur-Kathiatoli connecting road and submerged Raha-Chaparmukh connecting road.
Here are some of the scenes of Kampur flood: