Nagaon: Flood Situation Remains Grim in Kampur, 10 Wards Submerged Under Water

The flood situation of Kampur in Nagaon district remained grim since one week as embankments have been breached away for which the water level is rising day by day and the areas are inundated with flood water.

The SDRF and NDRF have rescued the families in the rural areas and shifted to relief camps. The 10 wards under Kampur Municipal Corporation are completely inundated with flood water.

One of the residents of Ward No 3 at Kampur said that his residence is completely reeled under flood and requested the state government to build the embankments so that they could be save d from flood in the future.

In the camp, people are forced to survive solely on biscuits. The increasing flood water even compels people to leave their homes. 90 villages including Kampur, Kasua under Kampur Revenue Circle are in the grip of floods.