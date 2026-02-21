Nagaon Forest Land Reclaimed: Massive Eviction Drive Starts in Rupahihat

The Forest Department recently conducted an eviction drive in the eastern part of Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary in Rupahihat, Nagaon district, targeting large-scale illegal farming on government land.

According to sources, Authorities discovered that thousands of acres of government land had been encroached upon and cultivated using ploughs, fertilisers, and other agricultural tools.

In a decisive move, the local forest officer deployed elephants to destroy vast paddy fields illegally raised on sanctuary land. The clearing operation was completed only after labourers worked on-site, highlighting the scale of the encroachment.

For several days, locals allege, the responsible forest staff had deliberately ignored the illegal cultivation. Reports indicate that around the office of the Shingimari division forest officer, activities such as field burning, unlawful farming, and even fish killings in the sanctuary’s water bodies had been ongoing, yet forest authorities remained reportedly silent.

The eviction drive underscores the forest department’s renewed focus on protecting government and sanctuary lands, safeguarding wildlife, and preventing further ecological damage. Officials have pledged continued vigilance to ensure that such illegal activities are curbed in the future.