Nagaon: Infamous Peddler Caught Red-Handed

Nagaon police arrested an infamous drug peddler in an operation conducted at Gayangaon in Dhing on Friday and recovered massive quantities of illicit substances from his possession.

The operation was conducted based on specific information in Nagaon district’s Dhing in Assam last night. Infamous drug peddler Idris Ali was arrested by the police during the operation, police informed.

A police official said, “The drive against drugs is going on for a long time. Based on specific information, last night we conducted a raid at the residence of Idris Ali in Gayangaon and arrested him.”

Large quantities of drugs were recovered from his possession along with a scooty, the official informed.