More Than 2.2K Indians To Be Flown Back Home Tomorrow

Another 11 flights will operate from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries on Sunday to bring back Indian evacuees, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

As the war rages on in Ukraine, the flights will bring back more than 2,200 Indians tomorrow the ministry said.

A statement from the ministry said that about 3,000 Indians were airlifted on 15 flights to India on Saturday. It included 12 special civilian and three Indian Air Force (IAF) flights.

Notably, Ukraine shut its airspace since February 24 as Russia invaded the country. Since then, Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine have been airlifted from neighbouring countries like Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.