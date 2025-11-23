Nagaon Sees Massive March Demanding Scheduled Tribe Recognition

A large-scale protest unfolded on the streets of Saragaon, Nagaon district, as multiple organizations came together to press for Scheduled Tribe recognition for six communities in Assam. The protest, marked by chants and placards, was led by the Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union along with the Janajati Suraksha Parishad Assam, Middle Assam Koch Rajbongshi Development Authority Demand Committee, AKRSU Nagaon District Committee, Chutiya Yuba Sanmilan – Nagaon District, All Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Union, and All Tai-Ahom Students’ Union Regional Committees.

The demonstrators rallied from the Saragaon Ras Mandir premises and marched along the main road, with over 200 men and women raising slogans such as “Scheduled Tribe is our right,” “We demand ST recognition,” and “Grant ST status to the six communities, shame on Assam government!”

The protestors demanded: Scheduled Tribe status for six indigenous communities, Declaration of Assam as a “Tribal State,” and Implementation of the Inner Line Permit system in Assam.

The organizations accused the government of continuous delay and betrayal in granting ST recognition and warned that the six communities would continue their agitation until their demands are met. The rally followed a prior protest meeting aimed at mobilizing public support for these demands.