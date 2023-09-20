Nagaon Youth Apprehended for Alleged Involvement in Anti-National Activities

A youth from Assam’s Nagaon has been apprehended for allegedly being involved in anti-national activities, reports said on Wednesday.
According to reports, the youth has been identified as Iqbal Hussain. He is a resident of Gendhua Pothar in Nagaon’s Jajori.
Iqbal was nabbed during operations conducted by joint teams of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Odisha and Jajori Police.
Reports said that Iqbal was associated with youths of Pakistani and engaged in several anti-national activities. He is currently being interrogated by the CID and police teams.
Earlier this month, the Government of Assam said that security forces arrested 390 people across the state in the last two years and five months over linkages with anti-national or extremist activities. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his reply to a written question by Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on the first day of the autumn session of the state assembly, said that 390 people have been arrested for association or linkage with the anti-national or extremist activities and out of which 52 were arrested from Kokrajhar, 43 from Udalguri, 40 from Dima Hasao, 38 from Barpeta, 30 from Tinsukia and 29 people from the Baksa district.