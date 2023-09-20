Nagaon Youth Apprehended for Alleged Involvement in Anti-National Activities

Earlier this month, the Government of Assam said that security forces arrested 390 people across the state in the last two years and five months over linkages with anti-national or extremist activities. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his reply to a written question by Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on the first day of the autumn session of the state assembly, said that 390 people have been arrested for association or linkage with the anti-national or extremist activities and out of which 52 were arrested from Kokrajhar, 43 from Udalguri, 40 from Dima Hasao, 38 from Barpeta, 30 from Tinsukia and 29 people from the Baksa district.