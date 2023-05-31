Assam: 2 Notorious Drug Peddlers Held in Nagaon

Two notorious drug peddlers were apprehended during an operation that was carried out in Juria under Assam’s Nagaon district on Wednesday.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the police carried out an operation in Mahguri area in Juria and apprehended the drug peddlers who have been identified as Habibur Rahman and Jalal Uddin.
The police seized one box of soap containing drugs, five mobile phones and Rs. 12,000 in cash from their possessions.
It has come to the fore that Jalal Uddin had been running drug racket in the area under the eyes of the police.
Last month, the police caught two notorious motorcycle thieves and retrieved stolen motorcycles from their possession in Guwahati.
Those detained by the police were identified as Kahid Ali, alias Ekra and Rupchand Ali. They were history-sheeters with their names popping up in many previous cases.