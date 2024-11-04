2 Wounded In Congress-BJP Clash In Samaguri Ahead Of Bypolls

Ahead of by-polls in Assam, Samaguri constituency in the Nagaon district has become a hotbed for violence between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Workers of both parties have sustained injuries in numerous instances of clashes since the election dates were announced last month.
On Monday, Congress supporters attacked those of the BJP at Bogamukh village under the Samaguri constituency leading to two BJP workers sustaining injuries.
The injured BJP workers were identified as Abdul Hannan and Ruhul Amin. The confrontation was allegedly sparked by BJP members recording video footage inside the Congress election office, which Congress workers claimed was an act of provocation.
The situation escalated quickly, resulting in injuries to the two BJP workers. Local police, including officers from the Rupahihat police station, arrived at the scene to restore order and manage the unrest.
Notably, this was not the first instance of clashes in Samaguri. On Saturday night (November 2), a BJP worker fell victim to a violent attack by unidentified assailants. In a separate incident, three Congress party offices were vandalized overnight.
This was after two BJP workers, identified as Yasin Ali and Sahjahan Ali were injured in clashes between the two political rivals in Samaguri, the day before.
On October 31, Samaguri police seized a substantial amount of cash amounting to Rs 1,11,800 believed to have been brought in violation of election regulations. The operation was conducted in response to suspected illegal financial activities ahead of the upcoming by-elections.
Before that, workers of the BJP targeted media persons leaving at least 15 wounded on October 24. The incident occurred while Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain, son of Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, was returning after filing his nomination.
Notably, elections are scheduled to be held in Samaguri, along with four other constituencies — Sidli, Bongaigaon, Dholai, and Behali — in Assam on November 13. The results will be declared on November 23, according to the Election Commission's announcement.