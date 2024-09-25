24 Detained In Major Crackdown On Gambling In Assam's Nagaon

As many as 24 gamblers were detained in a major operation carried out by Nagaon police in Assam on Wednesday. During the operation, officials seized various items used in gambling.
The police said that the raid was carried out based on specific information at a rented sapce at Ubaidur Rahman Path in Nagaon town which resulted in 24 apprehensions.
The rented space that was raided belonged to two individuals named 'Iran' and 'Japan', said the police, adding that the detained persons had utilized the space to set up their illicit gambling operations there and were running it for a long time.
According to the police, apart from the apprehensions, the police team managed to seize various items used in gambling activities. The detained individuals have been taken for questioning by the police to uncover further details.
Earlier this year, Guwahati police arrested three people in a crackdown against gambling. Jalukbari police carried out a raid in Pandu, resulting in the apprehension of three individuals identified as Ishan Sanyasi, Muno, and Bhutuk.
The operation, prompted by numerous complaints from local residents, aimed to curb the persistent presence of illegal gambling in the area. During the raid, a substantial amount of cash was seized from the arrested individuals, underscoring the scale of the illicit activities.
The Jalukbari police had been tracking the suspects for an extended period, marking this operation as a significant breakthrough in their ongoing efforts to maintain law and order.