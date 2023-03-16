BREAKING: 3 Injured as Newly Constructed Bridge Collapses in Assam’s Nagaon

At least three workers sustained grievous injuries after a newly constructed bridge collapsed in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident was reported in a newly constructed Kopili bridge in Kampur area of Nagaon where the workers fell off from it after it collapsed.

The three workers were immediately rushed to hospital in critical condition.

It is suspected that there might be more workers tapped under the bridge.

Meanwhile, the locals alleged that the bridge was constructed with low quality and poor materials.

All the employees working under the contractor of the bridge fled the spot after the bridge collapsed.

The incident has caused a stir among the locals.

One of the locals said, “The Bridge is constructed only to kill people. We don’t have any idea if someone is trapped under the rubble of the bridge. No one has arrived till now to check the situation. The employees working under the contractor have also fled.”

Ironically, the news comes after Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog announced a slew of new infrastructural projects in the state that were undertaken by the government to be completed during the year.

The projects also include a number of important flyovers that are scheduled to be completed during the year.