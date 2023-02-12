4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nagaon

A low-density earthquake of 4.0 magnitude jolted Nagaon on Sunday evening. This was confirmed by National Centre for Seismology.

According to the centre, the earthquake measuring 4.0 on Richter scale hit at 4.18 pm.

The centre said, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 12-02-2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam, India.”

Recently, two massive earthquakes have hit Turkey-Syria where more than 28,000 people were killed. The place is still under threat following several aftershocks this week.

One missing Indian national was also found dead under the debris of the earthquake hit site in Malatya where he went for a business trip.