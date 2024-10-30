5-Month-Old Sexual Assault Victim Gets Justice In Nagaon, DGP Praises Efforts

Nagaon police in Assam delivered justice to a five-month-old sexual offence victim, getting the accused convicted on Wednesday. The incident had occurred in May this year.
Following the conviction, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh congratulated Parmita Sarkar, deputy superintendent of police on probation, for her efforts in the case.
The perpetrator was sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty in the case. "Kudos to Ms Parmita Sarkar, APS, DySP(P) of Nagaon DEF, who as Investigating Officer, have been able to get conviction (Life Imprisonment) in a Sexual Offence Case to a 5 Months old Child," wrote GP Singh on social media.
Sharing details of the case, he informed that an FIR numbered 41/24 was filed on May 21 at Kachua police station in the Nagaon district following the sexual assault of a five-month-old girl child.
The court's ruling came five months after the incident occurred. According to the Assam DGP, the investigation took 60 days, while the trial took three months with Parmita Sarkar as the investigating officer in the case.
"Kudos to great work by all wings of the criminal Justice System leading to justice for a child," he on in another post.