Abhi-Nil Mob Lynching: Nagaon Court Posts Matter for June 26, 27

The Nagaon District and Session Court on Monday set June 26 and 27 for the next hearing in connection with the 2018 mob lynching incident of Abhijit Nath and Nilotpal Das.
Earlier today, 48 accused who were arrested in connection with the case were produced before court and the lower court recorded the statement of the last witness i.e., 71st witness, in the case.
At first, the hearing of the case was done in Diphu court however, following the filing writ petition by the parents of victims the court processing was transferred to Nagaon court.
It may be mentioned that Abhijit and Nilotpal were killed mercilessly by a mob on June 8, 2018, at Dokmoka in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.
The district police has 844 pages of chargesheet, case diary of 104 pages and two cases were registered under IPC 302, 341, 427, 143, 144, 149 and CRPC 109. Assam police constituted an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to speed up the inquiry on the sensational murder of two Guwahati youths by a mob.
The gruesome murder of two Guwahati youths by a mob near the Kangthilangso waterfall in Karbi Anglong district had shocked the nation.