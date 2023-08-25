Accused of Stealing Cattle, Two Men Beaten Black and Blue by Mob in Assam

Two men suspected to be cattle thieves have been beaten black and blue by a vigilante mob in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday night.
The incident was reported at the Sonaribali locality of Samaguri.
Both, according to sources, were a part of a group that smuggled cattle through the region.
Around five cattle heads have been rescued during the incident.
Following that, the mob set fire to one of the vehicles and wrecked another in front of a large crowd.
The identities of the cattle thieves were not ascertained until this report was filed.
Meanwhile, both the thieves have been apprehended by the Samaguri police.